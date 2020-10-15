Some European officials use virus as a cover to target Roma

BURGAS, Bulgaria (AP) — Human rights activists and experts say local officials in several European countries with significant Roma populations have used the pandemic to unlawfully target the minority group. The Roma are Europe’s largest ethnic minority and have faced centuries of severe discrimination. With COVID-19 cases now resurging across the continent, some experts fear the repression will return, too. In Bulgaria, Roma communities were sprayed with disinfectant from crop dusters this spring as coronavirus cases surged in the country. In Slovakia, their villages were the only ones where the army conducted testing. And across Central and Eastern Europe, reports of police using excessive force against Roma spiked as officers were deployed to enforce lockdowns.