State officials: Baby surrendered under Iowa safe haven law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials say a baby was surrendered to state custody last month under Iowa safe haven law. The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby girl born Sept. 27 was the state’s 46th safe haven baby. The department declined to give details on where the baby was surrendered, citing privacy policies. Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days or younger without concern of being prosecuted. Parents or an authorized representative can leave infants at a hospital or other health care facility.