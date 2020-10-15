Things to Do: Enchanting Ely

ELY, Minn. (KTTC) -- This week's adventure with Shrpa takes us to Ely in northeast Minnesota. The home of about 3,500 people in Saint Louis County is where you can find outdoor adventure, craft beer and some sweet custard.

Jeanie Michael has a travel blog called "I Have This Thing With Travel." She joined us on our noon news Thursday to share an itinerary that is packed with Ely adventures. She suggests checking out Bear Head Lake State Park, the Secret/Blackstone Hiking Trail, the Kawishiwi Falls Trail and the Trezona Trail Trailhead. She also recommends Boathouse Brewpub & Restaurant and Red Cabin Custard.

We'll take you on another great adventure next Thursday on our noon news!