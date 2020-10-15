Thursday’s Scores

 Skip to Content

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 15-12

Apple Valley def. Shakopee, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Chaska def. Bloomington Jefferson, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15

Floodwood def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-10, 25-7, 25-14

Greenway def. Hermantown, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23

Litchfield def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-10

Perham def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9

Randolph def. Southland, 25-18, 22-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-11

Stephen-Argyle def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

