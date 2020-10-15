Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Breckenridge 39, Roseau 6
Cromwell 44, McGregor 14
Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7
Duluth East 48, Duluth Denfeld 0
East Ridge 13, Lakeville North 0
Farmington 48, Hopkins 7
Holy Angels 28, Park Center 7
Litchfield 49, Watertown-Mayer 7
Moose Lake/Willow River 34, Esko 21
North Branch 46, Proctor 6
Ortonville 22, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Ottertail Central 22, Pillager 8
Princeton 47, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
SMB-Wolfpack 42, Mound Westonka 14
St. Michael-Albertville 21, Wayzata 14
Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0
Thief River Falls 7, Fergus Falls 6
Willmar 35, Sauk Rapids-Rice 34, 2OT
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/