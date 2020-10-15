UN calls Europe’s virus restrictions ‘absolutely necessary’

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office says the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken across the continent, calling them “absolutely necessary” to stop the pandemic and warning that even more drastic steps could be taken in such “unprecedented times.” In a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Hans Kluge called for countries and their citizens to be “uncompromising” in their attempts to control the virus and said the coronavirus is now the 5th-leading cause of death in Europe.