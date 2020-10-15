UPDATE: Motorcyclist from Tuesday crash near Mantorville in serious condition

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The motorcyclist from a crash near Mantorville on Tuesday is currently in serious but stable condition.

Thirty-year-old Tanner Lermon of Byron, is currently at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys, according to an update from his parents on his CaringBridge page.

In the crash on Tuesday night, Lermon suffered a significant brain injury, two spinal fractures, a broken jaw and a broken shoulder, the CaringBridge page said.

He is going through major surgery soon to stabilize his head and neck. Doctors are reportedly telling the family that the next 24 hours are critical.