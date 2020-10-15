US warned Nevada not to use Chinese COVID tests from UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show U.S. diplomats and security officials privately warned the state of Nevada not to use donated coronavirus test kits produced by a Chinese firm that is the world’s largest genetic sequencing company. The tests, from the firm BGI Group, were donated by a company from the United Arab Emirates that has partnered with BGI. The documents show U.S. officials raising concerns of China obtaining private information from those tested. Nevada ultimately never used any of the donated 250,000 test kits. BGI says it is not linked to the Chinese government and does not obtain private information from tests in the U.S.