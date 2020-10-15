Widespread freeze tonight; Snowflakes this weekend

We'll have a wintry feel the next several days and it starts tonight. A "Freeze Warning" has been issued for all most areas to the east of I-35 Friday morning. This warning will be in effect from 1-8 a.m Friday. Temperatures overnight Thursday will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s for overnight lows. With winds calming and skies remaining partly cloudy, it's the perfect combination for cold temperatures overnight.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle 40s for highs on Friday with blustery northwesterly winds around 10-20 mph. Some gusts could reach near 25 mph during the afternoon. Spotty flurries and isolated showers will be possible early Friday morning and again Friday afternoon.

A little wave of energy could create some isolated flurries Friday morning and isolated showers just after lunchtime. Accumulations are expected to be minor to none on Friday. Skies should slowly clear to partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Another round of flurries and drizzle will be possible Saturday morning. Little no accumulations are expected on Saturday.

A strong low-pressure system will move across the central and northern portion of Minnesota Saturday and Sunday. This will change the wind direction to more of a southerly flow and temperatures will jump into the middle 50s on Saturday.

As this weather maker moves to the east, a cold front will move through Saturday into Sunday and could develop some isolated snow showers across SE Minnesota Sunday morning. As the frontal boundary moves to the east, skies will slowly clear through the daytime hours on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 40s. More chances for a rain/snow mix will be in the forecast for the first half of next week. Right now, Tuesday appears to be our best chance for a rain/snow mix in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Nick