With a hug, Feinstein draws liberal critics at court hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is coming under criticism for her handling of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings. It was the hug that did it. Feinstein hugged Republican Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham at the close of the four days of hearings on Thursday. She publicly thanked him for a job well done. Calls for her ouster from Democratic leadership were swift, unequivocal and relentless. Liberal advocates said she wasn’t up to the job of confronting President Donald Trump and the GOP.