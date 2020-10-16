2 suspects arrested in Florida pastor’s shooting death

MIAMI (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of a Florida pastor who was was caught in the crossfire of two groups outside a Miami flea market. Police say 20-year-old Latravia Bell and 31-year-old Nathaniel Roberson have been charged with first-degree murder. A third suspect remains at large. Police have said pastor Gregory Boyd was not the intended target but he was struck by a bullet as he was walking back to his car outside a shoe store when the gunfire erupted. Boyd was the pastor of New Birth Outreach Ministries.