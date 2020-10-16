 Skip to Content

Australian man faces life in prison over large cocaine haul

8:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sydney man is facing life in prison after Australian police intercepted cocaine worth $168 million concealed in frozen fruit products from Brazil. The Australian Federal Police and Border Force officers seized 1,214 pounds of the drug hidden in pallets of banana pulp and branded with koala pictures in Sydney. They also arrested a 68-year-old man at Forestville in the city’s northwest following a tipoff from American authorities about the suspect shipment, which  arrived in Australia on September 21. Police allege the man, Mark De Hesselle, collected 139 boxes of the pulp and removed the drugs. Police say COVID-19 border restrictions have not prevented criminal groups trying a range of methods to bring illicit drugs into Australia.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content