Azerbaijan claims Armenian strike outside Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijani authorities are accusing Armenia of expanding the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh by shelling a different region in Azerbaijan, a claim rejected by Armenian officials. The mutual accusations come amid intense fighting that has raged for nearly three weeks despite a Russian attempt to broker a truce, marking the largest escalation of hostilities between the South Caucasus neighbors in more than a quarter-century. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said a missile fired by Armenian forces hit the area near Ordubad in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region on Thursday, causing no casualties. Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian dismissed the Azerbaijani statement, saying that no missiles were fired at the Nakhchivan region.