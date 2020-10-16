Extremist rebels attack UN peacekeepers in Mali; 1 killed

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A United Nations official says that a U.N. peacekeeper was killed in Mali and two others injured in two attacks in the north of the country. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general, said in a statement that a bomb hit a U.N. vehicle in the Kidal region on Thursday, killing one Egyptian peacekeeper and seriously injuring another. In a separate attack in Timbuktu, gunshots fired toward the U.N. camp injured one peacekeeper from Burkina Faso. Dujarric said attacks targeting peacekeepers could amount to “war crimes” and called on Mali’s authorities to urgently bring the perpetrators to justice. The attacks by suspected Islamic extremists come just days after 12 civilians and at least 11 soldiers from the army were killed in the center of Mali.