First lady lashes out at media about friend’s tell-all book

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Melania Trump is lashing out at those she describes as “self-serving adults” for focusing on her falling out with a friend and adviser. She says in a Friday blog post that the focus on “salacious claims” by the adviser in a tell-all book about their broken relationship comes at the expense of her work on behalf of children. Mrs. Trump sharply criticizes the media and her former adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, claiming Wolkoff hardly knew her. Wolkoff did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Wolkoff’s book recounts her work on Trump’s inauguration and blames the first lady for not defending her after questions arose about excessive spending by the inaugural committee.