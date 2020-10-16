Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
8 Man State Playoffs=
First Round=
AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
Audubon 55, Bedford 0
CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, GMG, Garwin 0
Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6
Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
Tripoli 60, Rockford 0
Class A State Playoffs=
First Round=
East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20
Riverside, Oakland 53, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
South O’Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0
West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Class 1A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0
Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County, Tenn. 6
Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7
Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18
Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Class 2A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7
Forest City 7, New Hampton 0
Greene County 49, Red Oak 0
Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16
Class 3A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7
Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6
Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7
Nevada 69, Perry 6
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28

