Israel: Gaza militants fire rocket into southern Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip have fired a rocket in southern Israel. There were no reports of casualties or damage in Friday’s attack. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. The Gaza-Israel border has been mostly quiet since a coronavirus outbreak spread in the Hamas-ruled coastal territory in August. However, the militant group is disgruntled, saying Israel ignores terms of an unofficial cease-fire brokered by regional and international mediators. That deal envisions an easing of the blockade, large-scale projects to save the economy and job programs to tackle soaring unemployment in the strip.