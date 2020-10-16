Israel settlement plans draw international condemnation

JERUSALEM (AP) — European countries are condemning Israeli plans to build thousands of settler homes in the occupied West Bank as approvals for constructions hit a record high in 2020. They warned on Friday that the building plans perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and further threaten the viability of a two-state solution. Spokespersons for foreign ministries of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain say they are “deeply concerned” by Israel’s approval of more than 4,900 housing units. Israel on Thursday pressed forward on plans for more than 3,000 West Bank settlement homes. The Trump administration has not criticized or condemned the new settlement announcements.