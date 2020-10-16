Northwood woman accused of faking cancer and reaping financial benefits to change plea

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) -- An Iowa woman, accused of faking a cancer diagnosis and receiving financial benefits, will enter a new plea next month.

Jennifer Mikesell, 43, told people she was being treated for cancer at Mayo Clinic, according to investigators. But the hospital had no record of Mikesell being diagnosed or treated there.

Worth County Sheriff's deputies arrested Mikesell in December of 2019 after a two-month investigation. She pleaded not guilty back in February.

Court documents allege Mikesell scammed charities by using fake doctor's notes to ask for help. According to investigators, she received multiple donations of money, food, and supplies. She even got a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven at one point.

A jury trial had been scheduled for this month but instead she's expected to change her plea.

She is scheduled to enter a new plea on Nov. 9 in the Worth County Courthouse.