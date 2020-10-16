Official: Turkey holds man suspected of spying for UAE

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A senior official says Turkish intelligence has arrested a man suspected of spying on Arab dissidents in Turkey on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly infiltrated expatriate Arab dissident and journalist groups in Turkey, the official told The Associated Press. The Turkish official said that suspect had confessed to spying on Arab nationals and “provided a trove of documents” proving his affiliation with the UAE’s intelligence service. The official provided the information on condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government protocol. Last year, Turkey similarly arrested two other people on charges of spying on behalf of the UAE.