Quick warm up for Saturday with cool conditions persisting into next week

We're in for another chilly day across the region as we round out the week with below normal conditions lasting into next week. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s. A few spotty shower look to pass through the region during the midday. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, clouds will roll in and temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s. A few areas could see a chance for a wintry mix overnight with no accumulation expected. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A few spotty showers are possible before 6am Saturday with mostly cloudy skies expected for a majority of the day. Winds will be strong throughout the day, out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times. Warm air advection will warm our afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s, but they won't stick around for very long. A cold front will pass through the region early Sunday morning, quickly cooling temperatures back into the 40s for highs. A slight chance for a wintry mix is possible in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures remain blow normal, in the low 40s, during the up coming week. We'll also see several small chances for rain showers and a wintry mix throughout the next several days. Monday and Tuesday will see partly sunny skies with a slight chance for a wintry mix. Temperatures look to warm into the upper 40s on Wednesday with dry and sunny conditions. A chance for rain showers returns Thursday with highs in the low 40s.