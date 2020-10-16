Rochester Public Schools announces no change in current learning model, citing rising COVID-19 numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools has announced its current learning model will not be adjusted.

"This may be disappointing news for some, but based on the current information available to us, this is the best decision for our students and staff," Superintendent Michael Munoz said in a news release on Friday.

Phase II means a continuation of the base model plan. Most elementary students will continue to have two days of in-person learning and three days of hybrid learning.

Secondary students, grades six through 12, will continue distance learning five days a week.

"Unfortunately, the county and District data continue to trend the wrong direction," the district said in a news release.

The district cited the latest data, released on Thursday, showing case rates nearly doubling in Olmsted County in a month, per the 14-day average.

RPS also confirmed there have been 86 positive COVID-19 cases involving students and staff since July 24. Sixty-eight of those cases have been since the start of the school year in September, leading to more than 200 students and staff being quarantined.

Still, the district said person-to-person transmission remains low in schools, crediting hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.

Going forward, the COVID-19 Advisory Team will re-evaluate and provide an update on the next phase of the learning model in six weeks. That will happen before Nov. 23.

