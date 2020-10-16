Biden out-raises Trump $383M to $248M in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day. Trump’s campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised $248 million in September, well short of the $383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the Trump effort had $251 million on hand at the end of September, compared with $432 million for Biden.