Twitter changes hacked content rules after Biden story furor

Twitter said late Thursday it was changing its policy on hacked content after an outcry about its handling of an unverified political story that sparked cries of censorship from the right. An executive tweeted that the social media company will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them. And instead of blocking links from being shared, tweets will be labeled to provide context. Twitter and Facebook had moved quickly this week to limit the spread of the story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post citing unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son.