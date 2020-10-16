UK chides EU but says gaps to Brexit trade deal are narrow

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister says there are only narrow differences remaining in trade talks between the U.K. and the European Union. But Dominic Raab insists the bloc must show more “flexibility” if it wants to make a deal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce whether he will make good on his threat to walk away from the talks if a deal is not struck by the first day of an EU summit on Thursday. An agreement remains elusive, and EU leaders say it is now up to the U.K. “to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible.” Raab said Britain was disappointed by the bloc’s tone but insisted “there is a deal to be done.”