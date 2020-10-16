Up and down temperatures this weekend

We have some up and down conditions on the way for the upcoming weekend. A strong low-pressure system will move across the Dakotas and Minnesota Saturday and Sunday. SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be in the warm sector on Saturday. Winds will be strong out of the southwest around 15-25 mph. This should warm temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s for our region.

As the weather maker continues to move the northeast, winds will shift on Sunday to a northwesterly flow, and temperatures will drop into the lower 40s for highs.

With the passing warm front early Saturday morning, we will see a chance for isolated showers from 12-8 a.m on Saturday. There could be some minor mixing with a rain/snow mix possible from 12-2 a.m Saturday. Temperatures are expected to warm quickly overnight Friday limiting the chance for wintry precip. I've taken precipitation chances out of the forecast completely on Sunday. The storm track on Sunday should stay well to the south of NE Iowa closer to I-80 during the daytime hours.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s for highs pretty much all of next week. I'm keeping a close eye on Monday night through Tuesday evening for another rain/snow mix chance. Overnight lows through this 7-day stretch should stay in the middle and lower 30s.

Have a great weekend!

Nick