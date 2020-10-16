Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states are the latest worry for election officials and voters a little more than two weeks before Election Day. The prospect of poll workers backing out at the last minute because they are infected, quarantined or scared of getting sick has local election officials in Midwest states such as Iowa and Wisconsin opening more early voting locations, recruiting backup workers and encouraging voters to plan for long lines. Wisconsin’s governor plans to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to fill any staffing shortages at election sites. The pandemic’s recent trajectory has led people who have always voted in person on Election Day to reconsider a lifetime tradition.