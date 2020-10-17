A chilly week ahead with several chances for rain

After a seasonal and gray day across the region, rain showers are likely throughout this evening. Most showers look to end after 9pm in the area with clouds skies remaining overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Much colder air returns to the region, following the passing of a cold front Saturday evening. High pressure briefly takes control of the region Sunday, allowing for a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only warm into the low 40s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Clouds roll back in for Monday with temperatures remaining in the low 40s. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Tuesday could see a chance for rain and snow showers throughout the day with afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the week with the warmest of those days occurring during the mid and late week. Wednesday will see highs in the mid to upper 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two is possible Wednesday with scattered showers possible Thursday. Isolated shower chances continue into Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s and partly sunny skies.