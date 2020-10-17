Anchorage, Alaska chooses 1st woman, openly gay acting mayor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Austin Quinn-Davidson will serve as acting mayor of Anchorage starting next Friday after Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation takes effect. Quinn-Davidson is an attorney who was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. The Anchorage Daily News reports she will be the first woman and openly gay person to serve as mayor or acting mayor of Anchorage. The city’s charter states that the chair of its Assembly will serve as acting mayor during a vacancy. The Assembly voted Friday to appoint Quinn-Davidson as the new chair, replacing Felix Rivera. Berkowitz resigned after admitting to having an inappropriate relationship with a female reporter three days after she made online allegations against the married official.