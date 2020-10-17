 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:35 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GE 8, United South Central 6

Aitkin 30, Crosby-Ironton 6

Austin 47, Albert Lea 0

Barnum 12, Chisholm 0

Bemidji 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 41, DeLaSalle 0

Benson 48, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Bethlehem Academy 35, Hayfield 14

Blackduck 26, Northern Freeze 0

Blooming Prairie 26, Medford 15

Blue Earth Area 41, Luverne 10

Byron 28, Winona 0

Cannon Falls 56, Lake City 20

Chaska 19, Robbinsdale Armstrong 12

Cloquet 76, Hibbing 22

Dawson-Boyd 41, Yellow Medicine East 8

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8

Eden Prairie 52, Shakopee 0

Forest Lake 32, Coon Rapids 13

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Kittson County Central 7

Grand Meadow 40, Spring Grove 6

Grand Rapids 41, Hermantown 0

Houston 40, Mabel-Canton 16

Jackson County Central 32, Windom 8

Kasson-Mantorville 37, Faribault 6

Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Fillmore Central 0

Lakeview 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 22

LeSueur-Henderson 27, Belle Plaine 22

Lewiston-Altura 53, Goodhue 8

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 44, Madelia 30

Mahtomedi 41, Hill-Murray 14

Mankato West 20, Mankato East 0

Marshall 35, St. Peter 0

Minneapolis North 40, Providence Academy 10

Minneapolis South 20, Academy Force 0

Minnetonka 7, Mounds View 3

Monticello 43, Cambridge-Isanti 15

Moorhead 42, Alexandria 0

Mora 36, Pine City 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 41, Holdingford 14

Mountain Lake 26, Nicollet 0

Murray County Central 30, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6

New Prague 23, Northfield 7

Orono 22, Robbinsdale Cooper 13

Park (Cottage Grove) 19, Hastings 7

Pierz 45, Melrose 22

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49, Red Wing 6

Randolph 32, Rushford-Peterson 22

Red Rock Central 34, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Redwood Valley 18, Pipestone 7

Renville County West 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6

Richfield 35, Bloomington Kennedy 12

Rochester Mayo 34, Rochester Century 14

Rockford 20, Minnewaska 6

Rocori 28, Waseca 20

Sauk Centre 13, Royalton 0

Sibley East 19, Tri-City United 2

Simley 21, South St. Paul 14

Sleepy Eye 38, New Ulm Cathedral 14

Southland 27, LeRoy-Ostrander 14

Spring Lake Park 28, Irondale 0

Springfield 22, Adrian 0

St. Agnes 22, Breck 0

St. Clair 27, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14

St. Croix Lutheran 20, Minneapolis Southwest 6

St. Thomas Academy 30, Henry Sibley 6

Tartan 49, North St. Paul 16

Triton 26, St. Charles 6

Waconia 49, St. Louis Park 14

White Bear Lake 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 21

Woodbury 45, Stillwater 0

Worthington 27, New Ulm 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

