Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GE 8, United South Central 6
Aitkin 30, Crosby-Ironton 6
Austin 47, Albert Lea 0
Barnum 12, Chisholm 0
Bemidji 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 41, DeLaSalle 0
Benson 48, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Bethlehem Academy 35, Hayfield 14
Blackduck 26, Northern Freeze 0
Blooming Prairie 26, Medford 15
Blue Earth Area 41, Luverne 10
Byron 28, Winona 0
Cannon Falls 56, Lake City 20
Chaska 19, Robbinsdale Armstrong 12
Cloquet 76, Hibbing 22
Dawson-Boyd 41, Yellow Medicine East 8
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8
Eden Prairie 52, Shakopee 0
Forest Lake 32, Coon Rapids 13
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Kittson County Central 7
Grand Meadow 40, Spring Grove 6
Grand Rapids 41, Hermantown 0
Houston 40, Mabel-Canton 16
Jackson County Central 32, Windom 8
Kasson-Mantorville 37, Faribault 6
Kenyon-Wanamingo 28, Fillmore Central 0
Lakeview 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 22
LeSueur-Henderson 27, Belle Plaine 22
Lewiston-Altura 53, Goodhue 8
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 44, Madelia 30
Mahtomedi 41, Hill-Murray 14
Mankato West 20, Mankato East 0
Marshall 35, St. Peter 0
Minneapolis North 40, Providence Academy 10
Minneapolis South 20, Academy Force 0
Minnetonka 7, Mounds View 3
Monticello 43, Cambridge-Isanti 15
Moorhead 42, Alexandria 0
Mora 36, Pine City 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 41, Holdingford 14
Mountain Lake 26, Nicollet 0
Murray County Central 30, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6
New Prague 23, Northfield 7
Orono 22, Robbinsdale Cooper 13
Park (Cottage Grove) 19, Hastings 7
Pierz 45, Melrose 22
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49, Red Wing 6
Randolph 32, Rushford-Peterson 22
Red Rock Central 34, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14
Redwood Valley 18, Pipestone 7
Renville County West 36, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6
Richfield 35, Bloomington Kennedy 12
Rochester Mayo 34, Rochester Century 14
Rockford 20, Minnewaska 6
Rocori 28, Waseca 20
Sauk Centre 13, Royalton 0
Sibley East 19, Tri-City United 2
Simley 21, South St. Paul 14
Sleepy Eye 38, New Ulm Cathedral 14
Southland 27, LeRoy-Ostrander 14
Spring Lake Park 28, Irondale 0
Springfield 22, Adrian 0
St. Agnes 22, Breck 0
St. Clair 27, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14
St. Croix Lutheran 20, Minneapolis Southwest 6
St. Thomas Academy 30, Henry Sibley 6
Tartan 49, North St. Paul 16
Triton 26, St. Charles 6
Waconia 49, St. Louis Park 14
White Bear Lake 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 21
Woodbury 45, Stillwater 0
Worthington 27, New Ulm 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/