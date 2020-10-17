Leftist versus hardliner in Turkish Cypriot leadership vote

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish Cypriots vote on Sunday in a leadership runoff that could decide whether they retain more control over their own affairs or steer even closer to an increasingly domineering Turkey. Veteran incumbent Mustafa Akinci, 72, backs the long-held federal framework for a deal with rival Greek Cypriots to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus. He’s also a champion of Turkish Cypriots who oppose Turkey’s complete domination of their affairs. His hardline challenger Ersin Tatar, 60, advocates fully aligning Turkish Cypriot with Turkish policies, such as pursuing a two-state deal instead of a federation.