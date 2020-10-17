Red Lake Tribal Police looking for suspects in racist vandalism

PONEMAH, Minn. (KBJR) -- The Red Lake Tribal Police Department are searching for suspects who vandalized boundary signs.

A boundary sign near Ponemah was defaced with the message "Trump 2020" and a Nazi swastika sign painted on it.

Red Lake Tribal official said the racist message is concerning to the band as white supremacists in the United States have taken extreme actions in the past.

In a press release issued the Band said it is important to nip this behavior in the bud.

The Red Lake Tribal Council is offering a $5,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forward information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for details.