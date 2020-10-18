Asian shares lifted by stronger China growth numbers

Shares have advanced in Asia after China reported its economy grew at a 4.9% annual pace in the last quarter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lead the gains, adding 1.1% by midday on Monday. China was the first country to suffer coronavirus outbreaks and the first to emerge from the pandemic and begin reopening its economy. After contracting 6.8% in the first quarter of this year it grew 3.2% in the April-June quarter. That is good news for other countries that rely heavily on trade with China. Meanwhile, hopes for new stimulus for the U.S. economy were muted, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying time is running out to get measures passed before the Nov. 3 election.