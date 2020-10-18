China passes new law restricting sensitive exports

BEIJING (AP) — China has passed a new law restricting sensitive exports to protect national security, allowing Beijing to reciprocate against the U.S. as tensions mount between the sides over trade and technology. The law was passed by China’s top legislative body Saturday and will take effect on Dec. 1. Under the law, China can take “reciprocal measures” toward countries that abuse export controls and threaten its national security and interests. Export controls will apply to civilian, military and nuclear products, as well as goods, technologies and services related to national security. The new law allows Beijing to retaliate against the U.S., which in recent months has attempted to block Chinese technology firms including Huawei and TikTok from operating in the country.