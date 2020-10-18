Elizabeth Warren urges Minnesotans to vote for Biden

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren visited Northfield, Minnesota on Sunday to encourage young voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden. She emphasized the importance of voter turnout.

"What we've got to do is not just get ourselves to the polls," Warren said. "We've got to get our friends to the polls, and we've got to get their friends to the polls."

Warren said the Coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and climate change were some of the most important issues Biden would tackle if elected. Attendees also cited climate change as one of their top concerns.

"The future of the planet is on the line," said one college student, Ben Grant.

Another college student, Sadhana Mandala, pointed to healthcare and immigration.

"We need to protect our right to have healthcare and the right for immigrants to be treated right at the border," Mandala said.

Many acknowledged Biden wasn't their first choice for Democratic nominee.

"Joe Biden wasn't my first candidate, neither my second," Mandala said. "But Joe Biden is able to move left on issues when the people push him left."

Although many Americans aren't sold on either candidate, attendees said not voting just isn't an option.

"At this point, we have no choice," Grant said. "Anything but a vote for Biden is a vote for Trump."

With only 16 days left until election day on November 3, polling averages reported by FiveThirtyEight show Biden leading Trump in Minnesota by nine percentage points.

"I can't wait," Warren said. "16 more days and we are going to pitch Donald Trump out of the White House."