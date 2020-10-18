Minnesota Ranked No. 21 in Latest AP Poll

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) - The Minnesota Golden Gophers rose from No. 24 to No. 21 in the latest AP Poll.

The Golden Gophers open their season on Saturday against No. 18 Michigan. ESPN's College GameDay will be on hand. The game will be Minnesota's second consecutive home game to receive the honor. Last year, ESPN's popular college football pregame show was in Minneapolis ahead of Minnesota's 38-17 loss to rival Wisconsin.

Oddsmakers tab the Gophers as 1.5 point favorites over the Wolverines. The game will appear on ABC's national TV broadcast at 6:30 pm CT.