Rochester Salvation Army Day Center changes hours

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester's Salvation Army Day Center is making changes to its hours of operation. The center will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Over the past three months, the Salvation Army has hosted a drop-in Day Center at their 115 First Avenue NE location between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to help folks without shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salvation Army officials say this change comes after the City Council's approval for the Day Center to move to the Silver Lake Fire Station. They promise that the same resources will be available to the public with its new hours.

"COVID-19 has resulted in a greater need everywhere. We just want to make sure that everyone knows that, even with his transition, our doors are still available to the people that need them," Corps Officer of the Salvation Army Maj. Lisa Mueller said in a statement to KTTC.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please visit RochesterSA.org or call 507-288-3663 ext. 703100.