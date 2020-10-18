Rollover on I-35 kills one, injures two

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) -- A crash in Faribault killed one man and injured two others Saturday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m., when a Ford truck traveling on I-35 lost control.

State patrol said the truck went through the median and rolled before coming to rest in the Southbound lanes.

Three men were in the vehicle with only two of them wearing seatbelts. Adam Frank Zazzardi, 22, of Burnsville was not wearing his seatbelt and died in the crash.

Two other men in the car were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to North Memorial Hospital.

State Patrol says no alcohol was involved in the crash.