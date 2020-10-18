Staying chilly; First snowfall possible this week

Bundle up will be a common phrase you hear throughout this week and chilly, November-like weather settles into the region. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 20s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.

Clouds build into Monday with high pressure in control. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s to low 40s with an isolated chance of rain and snow showers. A more likely chance at precipitation for our area will be Tuesday with a chance for both rain and snow showers with minor accumulation possible.

Snow showers look possible for the morning, with a transition to rain for the afternoon. Upwards of an inch of snow is possible to accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces in the Rochester area. Much higher totals are expected in the Twin Cities and further north and little to no snow is expected across northeastern Iowa. Will need to watch out for slick spots on sidewalks and bridges. Overall, ground temperatures are still too warm for any accumulating snow to stick around, so whatever falls won't last on the ground very long. Temperatures will start off in the mid 20s for lows and warm into the upper 30s.

An isolated rain shower is possible Wednesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Our next likely chance for measurable precipitation comes Thursday in the form of rain, and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures look to warm into the upper 40s to low 50s with a chance for rain throughout the midday and evening before tapering off overnight.

Cloudy conditions remain into Friday with breezy winds and an isolated chance of wintry mix. Temperatures will be in the low 40s. We look to finally manage some sunshine into the region by the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Conditions look to be dry on Saturday with a chance for a few showers on Sunday.