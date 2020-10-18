Thai protesters carry on demonstrations despite warnings

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy activists in Thailand have launched their fifth straight days of protests, scheduling demonstrations not just in the capital but also at several other locations around the country. The demonstrators received a new warning Sunday from police that they are violating the law. On Saturday, however, few people were arrested as peaceful rallies were held at several points around Bangkok, the capital, with several thousand people taking part. The protest movement — which is calling for the prime minister’s resignation, a more democratic constitution and a reformed monarchy — began in March at universities around the country. After a lull due to the coronavirus crisis, it was revived in late July, building up strength, particularly in Bangkok.