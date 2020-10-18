Uganda’s ‘taxi divas’ rise from COVID-19’s economic gloom

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda latest ride-hailing service is called Diva Taxi, breaking the mold in the socially conservative country by hiring only female drivers. The service was dreamed up by a local woman who lost her logistics job at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Now Diva Taxis has recruited over 70 drivers ranging from college students to mothers wishing to make good use of their secondhand cars. The service’s founder believes countless women are looking for jobs at a time of economic distress. The International Labor Organization says women’s employment in developing countries is being hit harder than men’s during the pandemic.