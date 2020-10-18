Vietnam landslide hits army camp, buries 22 personnel

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A landslide in central Vietnam has buried at least 22 army personnel, just a week after another landslide killed 13 as heavy rains continued to pound the region. The official Vietnam News Agency says the latest landslide sent rock and earth crushing into an army camp at the foot of a mountain following a week of incessant rain. Eight people were able to escape while the 22 others are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble. Three bodies have been retrieved as about 100 rescuers dug through the mud in search of the missing. On Thursday, rescuers recovered 13 bodies, 11 of them army officers, who were heading to another landslide that was reported to have buried 16 workers at a construction site.