Athlete of the Week – Erin Lamb, Stewartville Volleyball

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) - Erin Lamb is laser focused. The Stewartville volleyball star always has her eyes on what's next, and it's helped make her the best player on Class AA's top-ranked team.

"I always write down my goals," said Lamb. "I'm always working towards something. Whatever that is, on that given day, I keep that in mind, and I tell myself where I want to be one day. I keep replaying that in my mind, and I know that if I'm putting in the work now, that's where I'll get to later."

Lamb's goal-oriented approach has propelled her to play college volleyball at one of the best programs in the nation. She'll play collegiately at the University of Kentucky -- who's currently ranked No. 3 in the country.

"It's really exciting to see the classes that they have already been recruiting in front of me," she said. "They just brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, which is so exciting for me because I'm so excited to get there and play with all of these amazing girls and get to become the best player that I can be."

It's that competitive fire that has made Lamb the player she is today. Her head coach, Hall of Famer John Dzubay, sees it every day at practice.

"She always finds a way to win," said Dzubay. " I could give her two setters, and we're doing a hitting drill, and she'll win the drill somehow. She's a competitor. That's huge."

Last year, Lamb helped the Tigers win the Class AA state championship. This year, they won't be able to play for one -- but she says they still have plenty to play for.

"We want to be undefeated throughout the rest of this season," she said. "Our goal is not to drop sets. We don't want to drop one set to anybody. Obviously, winning the Section 1AA Championship [is one of our goals], and we're going to keep praying that something could happen where there could be a state tournament possibly."

Erin Lamb of the Stewartville Tigers is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.