Belgium fears virus “tsunami” as virus cases keep soaring

BRUSSELS (AP) — Bars and restaurants across Belgium shut down for a month and a night-time curfew has begun as health authorities warned of a possible “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Belgium recorded more than 700 infections per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, second only to the Czech Republic, which had 828 per 100,000. The new measures aim to slow down the exponential growth of the pandemic in the nation of 11.5 million people. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the situation in Belgium now is more serious than it was in March when the country implemented a national lockdown.