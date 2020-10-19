CARES FUNDING: Minnesota farmers will receive some support

NEAR AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the pandemic impacting small businesses especially hard, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a multi-million aid package to support farmers Monday.

Walz visited Cotter Farms in Austin.

Walz visited Northfield, Austin, and ended his day in Albert Lea visiting with agricultural producers, meat processors, and farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTTC caught up with the governor in Austin where he stopped at Cotter farms. Tom Cotter's farm is diverse with soybeans, organic corn- and grass-fed cattle.

Cotter Farms Owner Tom Cotter

Cotter said he's been impacted tremendously with the backlog at butcher shops.

"I actually have 50 head of cattle here we could be moving but you know with the butcher shops they all got so swamped that you can't get in until next July," Cotter said.

Walz said the need for local butcher shops is not a new conversation.

"The thing that's been coming up for years is people saying the ability to have local processing was hampered. This package gives some help to that," Walz said.

Elated at the investment being made for Minnesota farmers, Cotter said he hopes to see better regulations on butcher shops and fair pricing, but until then he will settle for some help from the state.

A news release from Walz's office breaks down the aid package.