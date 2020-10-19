CARES FUNDING: Minnesota farmers will receive some support

CARES FUNDING: Minnesota farmers will receive some supportNew
NEAR AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the pandemic impacting small businesses especially hard, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a multi-million aid package to support farmers Monday.
Walz visited Northfield, Austin, and ended his day in Albert Lea visiting with agricultural producers, meat processors, and farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTTC caught up with the governor in Austin where he stopped at Cotter farms. Tom Cotter's farm is diverse with soybeans, organic corn- and grass-fed cattle.
Cotter said he's been impacted tremendously with the backlog at butcher shops.
"I actually have 50 head of cattle here we could be moving but you know with the butcher shops they all got so swamped that you can't get in until next July," Cotter said.
Walz said the need for local butcher shops is not a new conversation.
"The thing that's been coming up for years is people saying the ability to have local processing was hampered. This package gives some help to that," Walz said.
Elated at the investment being made for Minnesota farmers, Cotter said he hopes to see better regulations on butcher shops and fair pricing, but until then he will settle for some help from the state.
A news release from Walz's office breaks down the aid package.
- $1,000,000 for cost share aid to companies or individuals looking to expand or open a meat processing facility. A further investment in meat processing capabilities will help alleviate the back up of animals caused by supply-chain impacts of COVID-19.
- $500,000 for local food systems, many of which have shifted their businesses to stay afloat, while others faced losses as wholesale markets closed.
- $250,000 for Farm Business Management Scholarships. These scholarships, offered by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, help farmers manage their finances and learn how to navigate the complicated financial systems of farming, which have been impacted significantly by COVID-19.
- $5,750,000 for direct payments to turkey and pork producers to compensate for market disruptions and associated costs due to COVID-19.
- $200,000 for farmer and food security support to reimburse the Minnesota Department of Agriculture for grants that provided Minnesota-grown food in school summer meal programs. This funding would also support a new cost-share program to help on-farm direct marketers and farmers markets purchase equipment and supplies necessary for staff and customer health.