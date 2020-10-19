‘Clouds’ by Minnesota teen who died of cancer hits No. 1 on iTunes

‘Clouds’ by Minnesota teen who died of cancer hits No. 1 on iTunesNew
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart.
The Star Tribune reports that "Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot Sunday, two days after the movie of the same name based on his life premiered on Disney+.
The single first topped the iTunes chart in 2013 shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager's death.
He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier. The YouTube video of the song has been viewed more than 15 million times.