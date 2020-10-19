‘Crazy’ beekeepers determined to make it in tough times

IOLA, Wis. (AP) — Commercial beekeeping is a challenge in in the best of times, with bee deaths a frequent problem, often attributed to stressors such as parasites and agricultural chemicals. Beekeepers James Cook and Samantha Jones decided to start their own business this year anyway. Then the coronavirus hit, posing even more obstacles. Determined to make it work, they’ve just finished their first honey season as business owners. They are exhausted and in debt, having taken on loans to get the business up and running – but also excited.