Face masks to bobbleheads: All things RBG available in gifts

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone but far from forgotten. With the death of the Supreme Court justice on Sept. 18 came an outpouring of gift prospects in her honor. Ahead of the holidays, Ginsburg is absolutely everywhere. Head to Etsy.com for unique items if you’re looking to gift an admirer. But sellers elsewhere are also stretching their brains to come up with all things RBG. Look for masks and mugs, jewelry and apparel. There are sneakers with touches of lace, an ode to the collar she wore. And there are books to inform the next generation.