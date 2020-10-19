Facing terror charges, ETA’s last boss apologizes for deaths

PARIS (AP) — The last known chief of now-extinct Basque separatist militant group ETA is going on trial in Paris for terrorism charges, which he deems “absurd” because of his role in ending its long-standing conflict. Josu Urrutikoetxea led ETA during one of its bloodiest periods, when its victims included children bombed to death while playing. In a rare interview after 17 years on the run, he offered an apology, advised other separatist movements against resorting to violence, and painted himself as a changed man. That’s a preposterous claim to those who lost loved ones to ETA’s violence, which caused around 850 deaths and thousands of injuries.