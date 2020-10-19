First commercial passenger flight from UAE lands in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The first commercial passenger flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel has landed in Tel Aviv, further cementing a normalization deal between the two countries. Etihad Airways Flight No. 9607 landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion international airport two minutes after 7:00 a.m. The plane departed for Abu Dhabi later Monday with an Israeli travel and tourism delegation, according to an Etihad statement. Etihad said it would eventually begin regular passenger flights between the countries. Israel and the UAE announced in August they had agreed to normalize ties, setting off a flurry of business, banking and intergovernmental agreements, along with an end to a longstanding boycott by the UAE against Israel.